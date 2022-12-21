Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

