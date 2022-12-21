Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,840. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

