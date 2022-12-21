Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.