Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,963. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

