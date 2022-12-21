Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Shares of IXN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,819. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

