Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.77. 20,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $387.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

