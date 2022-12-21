Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

