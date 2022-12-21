Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 6,840 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,292. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

