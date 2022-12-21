Moonriver Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. Moonriver has a market cap of $39.20 million and $1.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $6.68 or 0.00039611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,595,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,871,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

