MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,381. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.