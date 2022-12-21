MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 30,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

