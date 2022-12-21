MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $925,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 69.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,090. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.87 and its 200-day moving average is $291.23.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.