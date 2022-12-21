MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,947. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.55). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.64 million. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

