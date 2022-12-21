MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,335 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 79.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

