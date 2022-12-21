MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,887 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,887 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

GNR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.