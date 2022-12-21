MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VT stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,085. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

