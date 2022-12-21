Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.