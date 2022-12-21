Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

