Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

