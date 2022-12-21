Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

