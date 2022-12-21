Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF comprises about 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

TUSA stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

