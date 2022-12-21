Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $174.44 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

