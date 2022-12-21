Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

