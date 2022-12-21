Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.59 and a 200-day moving average of $501.74.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

