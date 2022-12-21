Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 63,607 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 480,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile



Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

