Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 63,607 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $192,093.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 480,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.