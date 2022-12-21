MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25.19 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 72.5% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $5,507.29 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02742485 USD and is down -25.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,453.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

