Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Music Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Music Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Music Acquisition during the third quarter worth $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Music Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 511,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Music Acquisition by 152.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Music Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Music Acquisition Company Profile

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

