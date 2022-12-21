Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 72,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.