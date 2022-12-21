NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Critical Review

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NantHealth and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Auddia has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.20%. Given Auddia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia is more favorable than NantHealth.

This table compares NantHealth and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -89.76% N/A -30.69% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $62.65 million 0.45 -$58.26 million ($0.51) -7.20 Auddia $110,000.00 116.05 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Auddia

(Get Rating)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.