National Bank Financial Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Trading Up 2.2 %

Keyera stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

