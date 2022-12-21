National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.73) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.