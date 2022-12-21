Navcoin Trading Down 2.9% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $815.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00118821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00195796 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062973 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,113,925 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.