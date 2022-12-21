NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.27 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $62.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021690 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,736,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32078428 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $94,233,705.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.