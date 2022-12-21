Needham & Company LLC Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.75.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,846 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,703. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

