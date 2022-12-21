Neo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.64 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00038315 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $454.97 million and $14.64 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.02 or 0.05061489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00496401 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.84 or 0.29411987 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
