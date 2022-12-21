Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $863,441.02 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00391205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00873608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00093942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00604951 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00271665 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

