Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.49. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

