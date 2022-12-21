Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Sells $82,753.20 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $46,132.41.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 120,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

