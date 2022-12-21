New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Buys $120,500.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.