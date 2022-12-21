New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

