Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.56. 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.
