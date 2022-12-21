NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

