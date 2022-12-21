Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $9.99. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 822 shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.