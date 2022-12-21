Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is Focused Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $120,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $529.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

