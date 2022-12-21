Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.