Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 794,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 10,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,638. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

