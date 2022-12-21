Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,510 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.34. 103,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

