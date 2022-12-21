Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 123,801 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

