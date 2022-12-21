Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.03. 61,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,861. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

