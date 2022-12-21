Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. 103,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212,862. The company has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

